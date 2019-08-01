Mumbai: Private power generator Tata Power reported an 86% plunge in net profit in the first quarter of the financial year. Consolidated net profit for the April-June 2019 period was ₹230.8 crore, compared to ₹1735.12 crore in the year-ago period. The current quarter’s profit was dragged down on a contingent payout of ₹329 crore to Adani Electricity Mumbai, based on an order of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. Also, the June 2018 quarter profit was boosted by gain in sale of Tata Power’s investments Tata Communications and Panatone Finvest.

Consolidated revenue rose 6% in the June 2019 period to ₹7874.64 crore. Operating revenue from thermal power generation rose 29% year-on-year to ₹815.73 crore while from renewables its rose 12% to ₹449 crore and 8% from transmission ₹519 crore.

Standalone EBITDA stood at ₹983 crore, up as against ₹825 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In a press release, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, said, “During the quarter, all our business clusters have reported robust performance despite sectoral challenges. Our generation from conventional & renewable sources continue to perform well and set new benchmarks in operational efficiencies. During the quarter we added 150 MW of renewable capacity and we believe our future growth areas will bring in greater value and help us align with the changing consumer needs. With regards to Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (Mundra), we are in discussion with various state governments and state discoms and are expecting a resolution for it soon. It will then be submitted to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for approval."