Tata Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.16% YOY

Tata Power Q1 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.67% & the profit decreased by 0.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.13% and the profit increased by 8.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.03 for Q1 which decreased by 16% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 11.13% return in last 6 months and 31.48% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of ₹139540.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹471 & ₹228.05 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17293.62 15846.58 +9.13% 15213.29 +13.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1013.62 1084.5 -6.54% 975.14 +3.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 972.89 1040.77 -6.52% 893.44 +8.89% Total Operating Expense 15163.81 14107.56 +7.49% 13138.42 +15.42% Operating Income 2129.81 1739.02 +22.47% 2074.87 +2.65% Net Income Before Taxes 1490.34 1537.03 -3.04% 1475.55 +1% Net Income 970.91 895.21 +8.46% 972.49 -0.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.03 2.71 +11.89% 3.61 -16%