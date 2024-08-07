Tata Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.16% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Tata Power Q1 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.67% & the profit decreased by 0.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.13% and the profit increased by 8.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.03 for Q1 which decreased by 16% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 11.13% return in last 6 months and 31.48% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of 139540.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 471 & 228.05 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17293.6215846.58+9.13%15213.29+13.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1013.621084.5-6.54%975.14+3.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization972.891040.77-6.52%893.44+8.89%
Total Operating Expense15163.8114107.56+7.49%13138.42+15.42%
Operating Income2129.811739.02+22.47%2074.87+2.65%
Net Income Before Taxes1490.341537.03-3.04%1475.55+1%
Net Income970.91895.21+8.46%972.49-0.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.032.71+11.89%3.61-16%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
