Tata Power Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.16% YOY

Tata Power Q1 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.67% & the profit decreased by 0.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.13% and the profit increased by 8.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.03 for Q1 which decreased by 16% Y-o-Y.
Tata Power has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 11.13% return in last 6 months and 31.48% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of ₹139540.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹471 & ₹228.05 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Tata Power Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17293.62
|15846.58
|+9.13%
|15213.29
|+13.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1013.62
|1084.5
|-6.54%
|975.14
|+3.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|972.89
|1040.77
|-6.52%
|893.44
|+8.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|15163.81
|14107.56
|+7.49%
|13138.42
|+15.42%
|Operating Income
|2129.81
|1739.02
|+22.47%
|2074.87
|+2.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1490.34
|1537.03
|-3.04%
|1475.55
|+1%
|Net Income
|970.91
|895.21
|+8.46%
|972.49
|-0.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.03
|2.71
|+11.89%
|3.61
|-16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹970.91Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹17293.62Cr
