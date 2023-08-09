Tata Power Q1 Results: Net profit rises 22.4% on year to 972.49 crore

Tata Power Ltd on Wednesday reported an 22.4% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (profit attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹972.49 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹794.60 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 25% from ₹777.73 crore in Q4FY23. Tata Power shares closed 0.5% higher at ₹234.90 apiece on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}