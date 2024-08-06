Tata Power Q1 results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹1,189 crore, revenue at ₹17,294 crore

Tata Power announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,189 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, marking a rise of over 4 per cent compared to the ₹1,141 crore reported in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter was ₹17,294 crore, an increase from ₹15,213 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a 14% year-over-year growth.
Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, announced its financial results for Q1FY25. The company reported its highest-ever PAT and marked its 19th consecutive quarter of growth, driven by strong operational performance and exceptional execution across its generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables businesses.
