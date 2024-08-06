Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Power Q1 results: Net profit rises 4% to 1,189 crore, revenue at 17,294 crore

Tata Power Q1 results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹1,189 crore, revenue at ₹17,294 crore

Livemint

Tata Power announced a consolidated net profit of 1,189 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, marking a rise of over 4 per cent compared to the 1,141 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter was 17,294 crore, an increase from 15,213 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a 14% year-over-year growth.

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, announced its financial results for Q1FY25. The company reported its highest-ever PAT and marked its 19th consecutive quarter of growth, driven by strong operational performance and exceptional execution across its generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables businesses.

