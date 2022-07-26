Tata Power Q1 results: PAT zooms 103% to ₹794.60 cr; revenue up 43%1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Revenue from operations increased 43% to ₹14,495.48 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday
Tata Power on Tuesday reported 103.2% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹794.60 crore in the April-June 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹391.03 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.
Revenue from operations increased 43% to ₹14,495.48 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. Tata Power had posted a revenue of ₹10,132 crore during the corresponding period last year.
EBITDA fell 28.2% to ₹1,683.3 cr during the June quarter.
Shares of Tata Power Company Limited closed 3.01% lower at ₹225.50 apiece on the NSE today.