Tata Power Q1 results: PAT zooms 103% to 794.60 cr; revenue up 43%

Tata Power Q1 results: PAT zooms 103% to 794.60 cr; revenue up 43%

Signage for Tata Power Co. stands in Jamshedpur.
1 min read . 04:21 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Tata Power Q1 results: Revenue from operations increased 43% to 14,495.48 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday

Tata Power on Tuesday reported 103.2% rise in its consolidated net profit at 794.60 crore in the April-June 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, posted a consolidated net profit of 391.03 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement.

Revenue from operations increased 43% to 14,495.48 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. Tata Power had posted a revenue of 10,132 crore during the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA fell 28.2% to 1,683.3 cr during the June quarter.

Shares of Tata Power Company Limited closed 3.01% lower at 225.50 apiece on the NSE today.

