Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.89% YOY

Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.17% YoY & profit increased by 6.89% YoY
Tata Power declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.17% & the profit increased by 6.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.45% and the profit decreased by 9.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 8.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.9% q-o-q & increased by 77.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.
Tata Power has delivered 7.62% return in the last 1 week, 24.88% return in last 6 months and 22.75% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of ₹81465.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹276.5 & ₹182.35 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Tata Power Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15738.03
|15213.29
|+3.45%
|14030.72
|+12.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|994.9
|975.14
|+2.03%
|916.38
|+8.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|925.89
|893.44
|+3.63%
|837.63
|+10.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|13868.55
|13138.42
|+5.56%
|12975.86
|+6.88%
|Operating Income
|1869.48
|2074.87
|-9.9%
|1054.86
|+77.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1230.68
|1475.55
|-16.6%
|1372.85
|-10.36%
|Net Income
|875.53
|972.49
|-9.97%
|819.09
|+6.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.74
|3.61
|-24.04%
|2.57
|+6.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹875.53Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15738.03Cr
