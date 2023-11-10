Hello User
Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.89% YOY

Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.89% YOY

Livemint

Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.17% YoY & profit increased by 6.89% YoY

Tata Power Q2 FY24 Results

Tata Power declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.17% & the profit increased by 6.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.45% and the profit decreased by 9.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 8.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.9% q-o-q & increased by 77.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered 7.62% return in the last 1 week, 24.88% return in last 6 months and 22.75% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of 81465.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 276.5 & 182.35 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15738.0315213.29+3.45%14030.72+12.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total994.9975.14+2.03%916.38+8.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization925.89893.44+3.63%837.63+10.54%
Total Operating Expense13868.5513138.42+5.56%12975.86+6.88%
Operating Income1869.482074.87-9.9%1054.86+77.23%
Net Income Before Taxes1230.681475.55-16.6%1372.85-10.36%
Net Income875.53972.49-9.97%819.09+6.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.743.61-24.04%2.57+6.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹875.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15738.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:41 AM IST
