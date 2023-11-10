Tata Power Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.89% YOY

Tata Power declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 12.17% & the profit increased by 6.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.45% and the profit decreased by 9.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 8.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.9% q-o-q & increased by 77.23% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered 7.62% return in the last 1 week, 24.88% return in last 6 months and 22.75% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Power has a market cap of ₹81465.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹276.5 & ₹182.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15738.03 15213.29 +3.45% 14030.72 +12.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 994.9 975.14 +2.03% 916.38 +8.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 925.89 893.44 +3.63% 837.63 +10.54% Total Operating Expense 13868.55 13138.42 +5.56% 12975.86 +6.88% Operating Income 1869.48 2074.87 -9.9% 1054.86 +77.23% Net Income Before Taxes 1230.68 1475.55 -16.6% 1372.85 -10.36% Net Income 875.53 972.49 -9.97% 819.09 +6.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.74 3.61 -24.04% 2.57 +6.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹875.53Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15738.03Cr

