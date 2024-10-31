Tata Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.83% YoY

Tata Power Q2 Results Live : Tata Power has declared its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 30 October 2024, revealing a mixed bag of performance metrics. The company's topline experienced a slight decline of 0.26% year-over-year, while profit managed to increase by 5.83% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Power saw a more pronounced revenue drop of 9.23% along with a profit decrease of 4.57%. This indicates some volatility in the company's earnings on a sequential basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for Tata Power rose by 2.67% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.61% year-over-year, suggesting that operational costs are impacting the company's overall profitability.

On a positive note, the operating income showed resilience with an increase of 1.78% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 15.96% increase year-over-year, highlighting operational efficiency amidst challenging market conditions.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.17, marking a 15.7% increase year-over-year, which could provide some assurance to investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

Despite the quarterly results, Tata Power has faced a -2.44% return in the past week and a -4.95% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return remains strong at 28.56%, indicating a positive long-term outlook.

Currently, Tata Power has a market capitalization of ₹136,441 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹236.3, reflecting its volatility in the market.

As of 31 October 2024, a consensus of 20 analysts covering Tata Power reveals a mixed sentiment. Among them, 2 analysts have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 1 as 'Hold', 7 as 'Buy', and 4 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Hold', indicating a cautious approach among market experts.

Tata Power Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15697.67 17293.62 -9.23% 15738.03 -0.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1040.72 1013.62 +2.67% 994.9 +4.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 986.69 972.89 +1.42% 925.89 +6.57% Total Operating Expense 13529.91 15163.81 -10.77% 13868.55 -2.44% Operating Income 2167.76 2129.81 +1.78% 1869.48 +15.96% Net Income Before Taxes 1772.87 1490.34 +18.96% 1230.68 +44.06% Net Income 926.53 970.91 -4.57% 875.53 +5.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.17 3.03 +4.63% 2.74 +15.7%