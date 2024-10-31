Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.83% YoY

Tata Power Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.83% YoY

Livemint

Tata Power Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.26% YoY & profit increased by 5.83% YoY.

Tata Power Q2 Results Live

Tata Power Q2 Results Live : Tata Power has declared its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 30 October 2024, revealing a mixed bag of performance metrics. The company's topline experienced a slight decline of 0.26% year-over-year, while profit managed to increase by 5.83% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Power saw a more pronounced revenue drop of 9.23% along with a profit decrease of 4.57%. This indicates some volatility in the company's earnings on a sequential basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for Tata Power rose by 2.67% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.61% year-over-year, suggesting that operational costs are impacting the company's overall profitability.

On a positive note, the operating income showed resilience with an increase of 1.78% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 15.96% increase year-over-year, highlighting operational efficiency amidst challenging market conditions.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.17, marking a 15.7% increase year-over-year, which could provide some assurance to investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

Despite the quarterly results, Tata Power has faced a -2.44% return in the past week and a -4.95% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return remains strong at 28.56%, indicating a positive long-term outlook.

Currently, Tata Power has a market capitalization of 136,441 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 236.3, reflecting its volatility in the market.

As of 31 October 2024, a consensus of 20 analysts covering Tata Power reveals a mixed sentiment. Among them, 2 analysts have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 1 as 'Hold', 7 as 'Buy', and 4 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Hold', indicating a cautious approach among market experts.

Tata Power Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15697.6717293.62-9.23%15738.03-0.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1040.721013.62+2.67%994.9+4.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization986.69972.89+1.42%925.89+6.57%
Total Operating Expense13529.9115163.81-10.77%13868.55-2.44%
Operating Income2167.762129.81+1.78%1869.48+15.96%
Net Income Before Taxes1772.871490.34+18.96%1230.68+44.06%
Net Income926.53970.91-4.57%875.53+5.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.173.03+4.63%2.74+15.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹926.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹15697.67Cr

