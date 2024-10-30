Tata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 7.4% to ₹1,093 crore, revenue falls marginally

Tata Power Q2 Results: Tata Power Co. Ltd announced their July to September quarter results on Wednesday, October 30. The company announced a 7.4 per cent hike in net profits to ₹1,093.08 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,017.41 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to Tata Power's BSE filing.

Tata Power Co. Ltd shares closed 0.42 per cent higher at ₹427.15 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to ₹425.35 at the previous market close. The company released the second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday.

The company's profits rose as the expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 dropped 4.55 per cent to ₹14,082.46 crore, compared to ₹14,754.76 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company also witnessed a 19.64 per cent fall in its fuel cost, which was ₹2,871.69 crore as of the end of the second quarter, compared to ₹3,573.62 crore a year ago.

Tata Power's revenue from operations also fell 0.25 per cent to ₹15,697.67 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to ₹15,738.03 crore in the same quarter the previous year.