Tata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 7.4% to ₹1,093 crore, revenue falls marginally

Tata Power announced a 7.4 per cent rise in net profits to 1,093 crore as the expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 fell compared year-on-year, as per the BSE filing.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Oct 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Tata Power released its second-quarter results on Wednesday, October 30.
Tata Power released its second-quarter results on Wednesday, October 30.(Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)

Tata Power Q2 Results: Tata Power Co. Ltd announced their July to September quarter results on Wednesday, October 30. The company announced a 7.4 per cent hike in net profits to 1,093.08 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,017.41 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to Tata Power's BSE filing.

Tata Power Co. Ltd shares closed 0.42 per cent higher at 427.15 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 425.35 at the previous market close. The company released the second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday. 

The company's profits rose as the expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 dropped 4.55 per cent to 14,082.46 crore, compared to 14,754.76 crore in the same period the previous year. 

The company also witnessed a 19.64 per cent fall in its fuel cost, which was 2,871.69 crore as of the end of the second quarter, compared to 3,573.62 crore a year ago. 

Tata Power's revenue from operations also fell 0.25 per cent to 15,697.67 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 15,738.03 crore in the same quarter the previous year. 

Corporate Announcements

The power company also announced that the Board of Directors has decided to grant 35,26,090 or 35.26 lakh employee stock options (ESOP) with a face value of Re 1 per share, each fully paid up, to eligible Tata Power Co. Ltd employees, according to its exchange filing before releasing the second-quarter results on Wednesday.  

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 7.4% to ₹1,093 crore, revenue falls marginally

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.