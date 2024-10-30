Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Tata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 7.4% to ₹1,093 crore, revenue falls marginally

Anubhav Mukherjee

Tata Power announced a 7.4 per cent rise in net profits to 1,093 crore as the expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 fell compared year-on-year, as per the BSE filing.

Tata Power released its second-quarter results on Wednesday, October 30.

Tata Power Q2 Results: Tata Power Co. Ltd announced their July to September quarter results on Wednesday, October 30. The company announced a 7.4 per cent hike in net profits to 1,093.08 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,017.41 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to Tata Power's BSE filing.

Tata Power Co. Ltd shares closed 0.42 per cent higher at 427.15 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 425.35 at the previous market close. The company released the second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday.

The company's profits rose as the expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 dropped 4.55 per cent to 14,082.46 crore, compared to 14,754.76 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company also witnessed a 19.64 per cent fall in its fuel cost, which was 2,871.69 crore as of the end of the second quarter, compared to 3,573.62 crore a year ago.

Tata Power's revenue from operations also fell 0.25 per cent to 15,697.67 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 15,738.03 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Corporate Announcements

The power company also announced that the Board of Directors has decided to grant 35,26,090 or 35.26 lakh employee stock options (ESOP) with a face value of Re 1 per share, each fully paid up, to eligible Tata Power Co. Ltd employees, according to its exchange filing before releasing the second-quarter results on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
