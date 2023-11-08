comScore
Wed Nov 08 2023 15:59:35
Tata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹1,017 crore, revenue up 12% YoY

 Nikita Prasad

Tata Power Q2 Results: The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹15,738 crore, registering a growth of 12.2 per cent, compared to ₹ ₹14,030.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Power company office site in Noida // Photo by Priyanka ParasharPremium
Tata Power Q2 Results: Tata Power announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 8, reporting a rise of 8.8 per cent in net profit of 1,017 crore, compared to 935 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 15,738 crore, registering a growth of 12.2 per cent, compared to 14,030.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Power's Zambia unit (ITPC 120 MW hydro plant) resolved the PPA (Power purchase agreement) tariff issue with the Zambian State Utility (ZESCO) and has realised part of the pending receivable dues of USD 102 million from Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation.

The company's board has approved the appointment of Vispi S Patel as the company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) consequent upon the superannuation of Hanoz M Mistry (to retire on January 31, 2024), from February 1, 2024.

The company's clean energy portfolio achieved the milestone of 5,500 MW during the September quarter, standing at 38 per cent of total installed generation capacity.

 

MORE TO COME

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:16 PM IST
