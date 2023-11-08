Tata Power Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹1,017 crore, revenue up 12% YoY
Tata Power Q2 Results: The Tata Group company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹15,738 crore, registering a growth of 12.2 per cent, compared to ₹ ₹14,030.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Power Q2 Results: Tata Power announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 8, reporting a rise of 8.8 per cent in net profit of ₹1,017 crore, compared to ₹935 crore in the corresponding period last year.
