Tata Power Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.85% YoY

Tata Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.69% & the profit increased by 0.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.91% and the profit increased by 8.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered 4.77% return in the last 1 week, 71.79% return in the last 6 months and 22.66% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of ₹130178.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹410.9 & ₹182.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14651 15738.03 -6.91% 14129.12 +3.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 981.55 994.9 -1.34% 917.17 +7.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 926.27 925.89 +0.04% 853.26 +8.56% Total Operating Expense 12970.14 13868.55 -6.48% 12437.59 +4.28% Operating Income 1680.86 1869.48 -10.09% 1691.53 -0.63% Net Income Before Taxes 1488.76 1230.68 +20.97% 1864.02 -20.13% Net Income 953.01 875.53 +8.85% 945.02 +0.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 2.74 +8.76% 2.95 +1.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹953.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14651Cr

