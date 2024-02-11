Tata Power Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.85% YoY

Tata Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.69% & the profit increased by 0.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.91% and the profit increased by 8.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.
Tata Power has delivered 4.77% return in the last 1 week, 71.79% return in the last 6 months and 22.66% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of ₹130178.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹410.9 & ₹182.35 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Tata Power Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14651
|15738.03
|-6.91%
|14129.12
|+3.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|981.55
|994.9
|-1.34%
|917.17
|+7.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|926.27
|925.89
|+0.04%
|853.26
|+8.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|12970.14
|13868.55
|-6.48%
|12437.59
|+4.28%
|Operating Income
|1680.86
|1869.48
|-10.09%
|1691.53
|-0.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1488.76
|1230.68
|+20.97%
|1864.02
|-20.13%
|Net Income
|953.01
|875.53
|+8.85%
|945.02
|+0.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|2.74
|+8.76%
|2.95
|+1.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹953.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14651Cr
