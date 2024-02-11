Hello User
Tata Power Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.85% YoY

Livemint

Tata Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.69% & the profit increased by 0.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.91% and the profit increased by 8.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.34% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.09% q-o-q & decreased by 0.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.02% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered 4.77% return in the last 1 week, 71.79% return in the last 6 months and 22.66% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of 130178.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 410.9 & 182.35 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Power Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1465115738.03-6.91%14129.12+3.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total981.55994.9-1.34%917.17+7.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization926.27925.89+0.04%853.26+8.56%
Total Operating Expense12970.1413868.55-6.48%12437.59+4.28%
Operating Income1680.861869.48-10.09%1691.53-0.63%
Net Income Before Taxes1488.761230.68+20.97%1864.02-20.13%
Net Income953.01875.53+8.85%945.02+0.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.982.74+8.76%2.95+1.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹953.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14651Cr

