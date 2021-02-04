Tata Power Q3: Net profit rises 22% to 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday reported a 22% rise in its net profit in the quarter ended 31 December, 2020 at ₹318 crore as compared to ₹260 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The electric utility company's revenue increased 7.5% to ₹7,598 crore and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter was ₹1,750 crore which fell 3.1% as compared to the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company in its financial statement said that India and other global markets experienced significant disruption in operations resulting from uncertainty caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

"The management believes that there is not much of an impact likely due to this pandemic except that there exists some uncertainty over impact of COVID-19 on future business performance of some joint ventures involved in the coal mining and an associate engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction services," it said.

However, the company also expects that the said uncertainty is not likely to impact the recoverability of the carrying value of its investment in such joint ventures and associate. "As the situation is still continuously evolving, the eventual impact may be different from the estimates made as of the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements," it further stated.

Tata Power also stated that during the quarter ended 30th June, 2020, the Group has acquired 51% stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL') for ₹179 crore. TPCODL shall be the licensee to carry out the function of distribution and retail supply of electricity covering the distribution circles of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradeep, and Dhenkanal in the state of Odisha for a period of 25 years effective from 1st June, 2020.

On Thursday, Tata Power's shares on BSE closed at 6.47% higher at nearly ₹90.

