Tata Power Q3 net profit surges double at ₹1,052 crore
- Total income rose to ₹14,401.95 crore in the quarter from ₹11,018.73 crore in the same period a year ago
Tata Power on Friday said that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022, nearly doubled to ₹1,052.14 crore. With the help of higher revenues, the company was able to increase its profit from ₹551.89 crore in December 2021.
