Tata Power Q3 net profit surges double at 1,052 crore

"During the quarter ended 30th September, 2022, the Group has obtained all necessary approvals pursuant to the agreements signed on 14th April, 2022 with Green Forest New Energies Bidco Ltd. (UK) ("Investors") and accordingly the investors has invested ₹2,000 crore in Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited ("TPREL"), subsidiary of the Group on preferential basis which resulted in dilution of 6.06% equity stake in TPREL. Additional infusion of ₹2,000 crore will be concluded in accordance with the terms of the agreements," the company statement said.