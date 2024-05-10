Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.11% YOY

Tata Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.11% YOY

Livemint

Tata Power Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.24% YoY & profit increased by 15.11% YoY

Tata Power Q4 Results Live

Tata Power Q4 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 15.11% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.16% and the profit decreased by 6.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.71 for Q4 which increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, 70.64% return in the last 6 months and 30.98% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of 139013.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 464.2 & 201.8 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Power Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15846.5814651+8.16%12453.76+27.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1084.5981.55+10.49%851.19+27.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization1040.77926.27+12.36%926.3+12.36%
Total Operating Expense14107.5612970.14+8.77%11150.78+26.52%
Operating Income1739.021680.86+3.46%1302.98+33.46%
Net Income Before Taxes1537.031488.76+3.24%1158.07+32.72%
Net Income895.21953.01-6.06%777.73+15.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.712.98-9.13%2.43+11.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹895.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹15846.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.