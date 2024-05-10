Tata Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.11% YOY

Tata Power Q4 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 15.11% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.16% and the profit decreased by 6.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.71 for Q4 which increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.
Tata Power has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, 70.64% return in the last 6 months and 30.98% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of ₹139013.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹464.2 & ₹201.8 respectively.
As of 10 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Sell.
Tata Power Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15846.58
|14651
|+8.16%
|12453.76
|+27.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1084.5
|981.55
|+10.49%
|851.19
|+27.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1040.77
|926.27
|+12.36%
|926.3
|+12.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|14107.56
|12970.14
|+8.77%
|11150.78
|+26.52%
|Operating Income
|1739.02
|1680.86
|+3.46%
|1302.98
|+33.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1537.03
|1488.76
|+3.24%
|1158.07
|+32.72%
|Net Income
|895.21
|953.01
|-6.06%
|777.73
|+15.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.71
|2.98
|-9.13%
|2.43
|+11.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹895.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹15846.58Cr
