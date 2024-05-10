Tata Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.11% YOY

Tata Power Q4 Results Live : Tata Power declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 15.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.16% and the profit decreased by 6.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.71 for Q4 which increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.

Tata Power has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, 70.64% return in the last 6 months and 30.98% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Power has a market cap of ₹139013.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹464.2 & ₹201.8 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Tata Power Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15846.58 14651 +8.16% 12453.76 +27.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1084.5 981.55 +10.49% 851.19 +27.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 1040.77 926.27 +12.36% 926.3 +12.36% Total Operating Expense 14107.56 12970.14 +8.77% 11150.78 +26.52% Operating Income 1739.02 1680.86 +3.46% 1302.98 +33.46% Net Income Before Taxes 1537.03 1488.76 +3.24% 1158.07 +32.72% Net Income 895.21 953.01 -6.06% 777.73 +15.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.71 2.98 -9.13% 2.43 +11.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹895.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹15846.58Cr

