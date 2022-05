Tata Power reported consolidated net profit of ₹503 crore for the March quarter, up 28%, compared with ₹393 crore in the same period.

Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹11,960 crore for the period under review.

On Friday, Tata Power stock settled 0.22% lower at ₹246.95 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share