Tata Power Q4 results: Profit rises 28% to 503 cr; firm declares dividend

Tata Power Q4 results: Profit rises 28% to 503 cr; firm declares dividend

On Friday, Tata Power stock settled 0.22% lower at 246.95 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Revenue from operations rose 15% to 11,960 crore for the period under review.
  • The Board has also recommended a dividend of 1.75 per equity share

Tata Power reported consolidated net profit of 503 crore for the March quarter, up 28%, compared with 393 crore in the same period.

Revenue from operations rose 15% to 11,960 crore for the period under review.

On Friday, Tata Power stock settled 0.22% lower at 246.95 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of 1.75 per equity share