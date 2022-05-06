Tata Power Q4 results: Profit rises 28% to 503 cr; firm declares dividend

Tata Power Q4 results: Profit rises 28% to ₹503 cr; firm declares dividend1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹11,960 crore for the period under review.
- The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Power reported consolidated net profit of ₹503 crore for the March quarter, up 28%, compared with ₹393 crore in the same period.
Tata Power reported consolidated net profit of ₹503 crore for the March quarter, up 28%, compared with ₹393 crore in the same period.
Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹11,960 crore for the period under review.
Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹11,960 crore for the period under review.
On Friday, Tata Power stock settled 0.22% lower at ₹246.95 apiece on NSE.
The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share