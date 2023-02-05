Tata Power to operationalise solar cell, module facility by Dec-end: CEO
- On the 225 MW hybrid project in Karnataka, he said the company awaits regulatory approval and clearances from the regulatory commission for purchase of power
Tata Power aims to operationalise its solar cell and module facility being set up in Tamil Nadu by December-end of this year, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.
