Tata Steel Tuesday approved a proposal to split its shares in 10-to-1 ratio as the steel major posted 47% rise in consolidated net profit for the three months ended March.

Net profit stood at 9,756 crore for the January-March period, compared with 6,644 crore a year ago.

On Tuesday, Tata Steel scrip rose 2.04% to settle at 1,297 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock has risen nearly 14% (Year-to-Date).

The split would be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalisation of the company.

A company engages in stock split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

