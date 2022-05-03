Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Tata Steel announces 10-to-1 stock split as Q4 profit soars 47%

Tata Steel announces 10-to-1 stock split as Q4 profit soars 47%

On Tuesday, Tata Steel scrip rose 2.04% to settle at 1,297 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 07:25 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Tata Steel Q4 results: The company's board has also recommended a dividend of 51 per share for the financial year ended 31 March.

Tata Steel Tuesday approved a proposal to split its shares in 10-to-1 ratio as the steel major posted 47% rise in consolidated net profit for the three months ended March.

Net profit stood at 9,756 crore for the January-March period, compared with 6,644 crore a year ago.

On Tuesday, Tata Steel scrip rose 2.04% to settle at 1,297 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock has risen nearly 14% (Year-to-Date).

The split would be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalisation of the company.

A company engages in stock split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.