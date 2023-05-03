Tata Steel’s European ops will be much better by Q3: T.V. Narendran5 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Narendran expects China’s 5-6% growth to be a major boon for the global economy. The company’s steel demand will be driven by consumption rather than investment, he said.
Tata Steel chief executive and managing director, T.V. Narendran, in an interview, discusses Q4 results, obstacles in European operations, and prospects for domestic steel demand and pricing in relation to China’s economic recovery. He expects domestic demand to grow either at a rate matching or exceeding gross domestic product growth. Narendran expects China’s 5-6% growth to be a major boon for the global economy. The company’s steel demand will be driven by consumption rather than investment, he said. Edited excerpts:
