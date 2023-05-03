Tata Steel’s European ops will be much better by Q3: T.V. Narendran

What about volume growth and debt reduction in FY24?

For the acquired Neelachal Plant, we had said we will reach 1 mt rated capacity in the first year; we have already done that. Kalinganagar expansion is going on, the pallet plant and cold rolling units are in production, while trial runs are ramping up. Within 12 months coke oven, blast furnace and others will be coming up, and in the next financial year we will start ramping up volumes, and contributions will start from FY25. This quarter we have reduced debt by ₹3,000 crore. For the year, debt increased as we acquired Neelachal. Working capital requirement was also higher with raw material prices moving up. But this year we are committed to reduce debt by a billion dollars. Last year, we spent ₹12,000 crore on acquisitions, besides working capital was higher by around ₹6,000 crore which will not be the case this year. So, we should achieve our debt reduction targets with cash flows.