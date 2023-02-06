Tata Steel posts ₹2,224 cr loss
Weak European operations, one-off expenses take toll amid steep increase in energy costs
Tata Steel Ltd posted a net loss of ₹2,223.84 crore at the consolidated level in the December quarter, primarily due to a sharp drop in realizations and spreads in Europe. It missed the consensus analysts’ estimates of ₹1,699.10 crore.
