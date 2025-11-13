Tata Steel lifts profits, but UK pain lingers amid cheap imports
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 13 Nov 2025, 09:23 pm IST
Summary
Tata Steel's financial performance improved due to increased production in India and cost-cutting measures, though UK operations remain weak. The company may fall short of its 40 mtpa capacity target by 2030.
Tata Steel Ltd ramped up India output and cut costs during the July-September period, lifting its financial performance, but its UK unit remains a drag amid cheap imports despite an expensive restructuring, top company officials said.
