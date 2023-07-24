Tata Steel Q1 highlight: PAT falls, consolidated revenues reach ₹59,490 crores

Tata Steel Q1 highlight: PAT falls, consolidated revenues reach ₹59,490 crores2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Tata Steel reports Q3 revenues of ₹59,490 crore, with EBITDA of ₹6,122 crore. Profit after tax is ₹525 crore. India's revenues at ₹34,901 crore, EBITDA at ₹7,514 crore. Tata Steel Kalinganagar expanding capacity by 5 MTPA, including construction of largest blast furnace in India.
Tata Steel reported consolidated revenues of ₹59,490 crores for the quarter, with an EBITDA of ₹6,122 crores and an EBITDA margin of 10%. The Profit after Tax stood at ₹525 crores, impacted by non-cash deferred tax charge related to the buy-in transaction at British Steel Pension Scheme, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK.
