Tata Steel Q1 highlight: PAT falls, consolidated revenues reach 59,490 crores

Tata Steel Kalinganagar is expanding its capacity by 5 MTPA. The expansion will include the construction of the largest blast furnace in India, with a capacity of 5,870 cubic meters. The expansion will also include the installation of eco-friendly technologies, such as top combustion stoves, dry gas cleaning plants, evaporative cooling systems, and top gas recovery turbines.

