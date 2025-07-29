Outlook: Analysts do not expect the India-UK free trade agreement to have any significant impact as the UK's business primarily sources its raw materials from the Netherlands. Tata Steel’s outlook for 2025-26 hinges on aggressive cost takeouts and margin recovery. However, the steelmaker is expected to see a squeeze in margins in the next quarter, more than their peers, as prices of both steel and iron ore are on a downward trend. This is because of the fixed costs associated with their mines, which help them earn better margins when things are going well but become a burden during a slowdown.