Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.37% YOY

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : Tata Steel declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.93% & the profit increased by 51.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit increased by 56.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.31% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.96 for Q1 which increased by 85.38% Y-o-Y.

Tata Steel has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, 21.61% return in last 6 months and 18.43% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of ₹206390.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹184.6 & ₹114.6 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Steel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54771.39 58687.31 -6.67% 59489.66 -7.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6466.93 6140.6 +5.31% 5925.38 +9.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 2535.43 2567.95 -1.27% 2412.32 +5.1% Total Operating Expense 50972.65 55304.12 -7.83% 56721.96 -10.14% Operating Income 3798.74 3383.19 +12.28% 2767.7 +37.25% Net Income Before Taxes 2376.82 1808.87 +31.4% 1855.37 +28.1% Net Income 959.61 611.48 +56.93% 633.95 +51.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.96 0.8 +19.54% 0.52 +85.38%