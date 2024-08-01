Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.37% YOY

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : Tata Steel declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.93% & the profit increased by 51.37% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit increased by 56.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.31% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.96 for Q1 which increased by 85.38% Y-o-Y.
Tata Steel has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, 21.61% return in last 6 months and 18.43% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of ₹206390.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹184.6 & ₹114.6 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Tata Steel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54771.39
|58687.31
|-6.67%
|59489.66
|-7.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6466.93
|6140.6
|+5.31%
|5925.38
|+9.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2535.43
|2567.95
|-1.27%
|2412.32
|+5.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|50972.65
|55304.12
|-7.83%
|56721.96
|-10.14%
|Operating Income
|3798.74
|3383.19
|+12.28%
|2767.7
|+37.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2376.82
|1808.87
|+31.4%
|1855.37
|+28.1%
|Net Income
|959.61
|611.48
|+56.93%
|633.95
|+51.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.96
|0.8
|+19.54%
|0.52
|+85.38%
