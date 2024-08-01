Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.37% YOY

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 51.37% YOY

Livemint

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.93% YoY & profit increased by 51.37% YoY

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live

Tata Steel Q1 Results Live : Tata Steel declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.93% & the profit increased by 51.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.67% and the profit increased by 56.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.31% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.96 for Q1 which increased by 85.38% Y-o-Y.

Tata Steel has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, 21.61% return in last 6 months and 18.43% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of 206390.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 184.6 & 114.6 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Tata Steel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54771.3958687.31-6.67%59489.66-7.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6466.936140.6+5.31%5925.38+9.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization2535.432567.95-1.27%2412.32+5.1%
Total Operating Expense50972.6555304.12-7.83%56721.96-10.14%
Operating Income3798.743383.19+12.28%2767.7+37.25%
Net Income Before Taxes2376.821808.87+31.4%1855.37+28.1%
Net Income959.61611.48+56.93%633.95+51.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.960.8+19.54%0.52+85.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹959.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹54771.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

