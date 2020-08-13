On company's future outlook, the steel major said: "Given that the severity and length of the downturn in steel demand on account of the pandemic remains unpredictable, the directors of TSE observed that while there is a reasonable expectation that TSE has the adequate resources to continue operating for the foreseeable future and that the going concern basis for the preparation of its financial statements remains appropriate, there exists a material uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial situation."