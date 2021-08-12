Tata Steel Q1 results: Net profit at 9,768 cr, revenue jumps 109%

Commenting on the quarterly results, TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said, "Over the last 15 months, the global economy has been recovering driven by policy support and progressive vaccination which has led to improvement in business and customer confidence. However, Indian markets were adversely impacted again during the last quarter due to the second wave of coronavirus which impacted our steel production as well as deliveries. Demand has begun recovering in India, though domestic steel prices continue to be at a steep discount to China import parity prices."