Tata steel Q1 results preview: As analysts are confident, can showcase good results2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Tata Steel is expected to report strong earnings growth in Q1 FY24, driven by robust sales and margin expansion. Domestic sales are expected to grow by 15-20% YoY, while exports are also expected to grow. Operating margin is expected to improve by 150-200 basis points YoY.
Tata Steel, India's largest steelmaker, is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results for FY2024 in this week. Analysts are expecting the company to report strong earnings growth, driven by robust sales and margin expansion.
