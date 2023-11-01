Tata Steel Q2 results: Company reports net loss of ₹6,196 crore
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore in the September quarter of FY24. The Indian steelmaker's earnings dropped significantly because of its European operations
Tata Steel Q2: Company reported consolidated net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore (attributable to owners of the company) in July-September quarter of FY23-24. The steel maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹633.95 crore in the September quarter of FY23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message