Tata Steel Q2 Results Preview: Net profit may fall sharply dragged by European operations; revenue seen down 6% YoY
Tata Steel Q2 earnings are likely to be weak with a single digit drop in revenue on a year-on-year basis. The company’s weak performance during the quarter is expected on the back of Tata Steel Europe which is estimated to report EBITDA losses due to poor volumes and realization.
Tata Steel Q2 Results Preview: Tata Steel will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, November 1. The Tata group company is expected to report a sharp fall in profitability during the July-September quarter of FY24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message