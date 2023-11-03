Tata Steel Q2 Results Review: Earnings in-line, losses in Europe business likely to decline going forward
Tata Steel Q2 results mostly met expectations with a net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore and a 7% drop in revenue from operations. US brokerage house Citi has downgraded Tata Steel's rating to 'Sell' and reduced the target price due to concerns over steel prices and leverage conditions.
Tata Steel Q2 Results mostly met the Street's projections. On the back of Tata Steel Europe, which was expected to record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) losses owing to low volumes and realisation, analysts had anticipated a sharp drop in profitability during the quarter that ended in September. At 12:10 IST, Tata Steel share price was trading flat at ₹118.05 apiece on BSE.