Tata Steel Q2 Results: Steelmaker posts net profit of ₹833 crore vs loss YoY; revenue falls 3%

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 6. The company recorded a ₹833.45 crore net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the steelmaker incurred a ₹6,196.24 crore net loss.

Tata Steel shares closed 0.85 per cent higher at ₹153.60 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to ₹152.30 at the previous market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday.

Key Highlights to look out for: Revenue from operations: The company's revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to ₹53,489.73 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹55,107.21 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Expenses: The steelmaker's expenses for the July to September quarter fell 6.3 per cent to ₹52,331.58 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹55,853.35 crore. The expenses were driven down by the reduction in other expenses, as per the financial statements.

Segment Revenues: Tata Steel's India business revenues fell 5.25 per cent in the second quarter to ₹32,399.48 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹34,197.76 crore.

The company received some support from the 1.01 per cent rise in the Tata Steel Europe revenues for the July to September quarter. The revenue increased to ₹19,038.42 crore, compared to ₹18,846 crore, a year ago.

Europe operations are the second-largest revenue generator for the Indian steelmaker, coming after its domestic steel business segment in the home country.

Corporate Actions: Tata Steel also appointed Pramod Agrawal as an independent director for the term of five years, effective from November 6.