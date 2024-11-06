Tata Steel Q2 Results: Steelmaker posts net profit of ₹833 crore vs loss YoY; revenue falls 3%

Tata Steel Q2 Results: The Indian steelmaker posted a net profit of 833.45 crore in its July to September quarter results. The company's revenue from core operations fell, along with a fall in expenses. Shares closed higher in Wednesday's market.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 6.
Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 6.(Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 6. The company recorded a 833.45 crore net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the steelmaker incurred a 6,196.24 crore net loss. 

Also Read | More Chinese stimulus required for steel demand, prices to rise, say analysts

Tata Steel shares closed 0.85 per cent higher at 153.60 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 152.30 at the previous market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday.

Key Highlights to look out for:

Revenue from operations: The company's revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to 53,489.73 crore in the second quarter, compared to 55,107.21 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Expenses: The steelmaker's expenses for the July to September quarter fell 6.3 per cent to 52,331.58 crore, compared year-on-year with 55,853.35 crore. The expenses were driven down by the reduction in other expenses, as per the financial statements. 

Also Read | Vedanta vs Tata Steel vs NMDC: Which metal stock to buy for long-term?

Segment Revenues: Tata Steel's India business revenues fell 5.25 per cent in the second quarter to 32,399.48 crore, compared year-on-year with 34,197.76 crore.

The company received some support from the 1.01 per cent rise in the Tata Steel Europe revenues for the July to September quarter. The revenue increased to 19,038.42 crore, compared to 18,846 crore, a year ago.

Europe operations are the second-largest revenue generator for the Indian steelmaker, coming after its domestic steel business segment in the home country. 

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals Q2 Result: Net profit rises 63% to ₹379 crore, revenue up 15%

Corporate Actions: Tata Steel also appointed Pramod Agrawal as an independent director for the term of five years, effective from November 6. 

“The board of the company considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Pramod Agrawal (DIN: 00279727) as an additional director (Non-Executive, Independent) effective November 6, 2024 and as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years effective November 6, 2024 through November 5, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company,” said Tata Steel in an exchange filing.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTata Steel Q2 Results: Steelmaker posts net profit of ₹833 crore vs loss YoY; revenue falls 3%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.