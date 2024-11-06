Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Steel Q2 Results: Steelmaker posts net profit of 833 crore vs loss YoY; revenue falls 3%

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Steelmaker posts net profit of ₹833 crore vs loss YoY; revenue falls 3%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Tata Steel Q2 Results: The Indian steelmaker posted a net profit of 833.45 crore in its July to September quarter results. The company's revenue from core operations fell, along with a fall in expenses. Shares closed higher in Wednesday's market.

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Wednesday, November 6.

Tata Steel Q2 Results: Tata Steel Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, November 6. The company recorded a 833.45 crore net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, according to the company's BSE filing on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the steelmaker incurred a 6,196.24 crore net loss.

Tata Steel shares closed 0.85 per cent higher at 153.60 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 152.30 at the previous market close. The company released its second-quarter results after market operating hours on Wednesday.

Key Highlights to look out for:

Revenue from operations: The company's revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to 53,489.73 crore in the second quarter, compared to 55,107.21 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Expenses: The steelmaker's expenses for the July to September quarter fell 6.3 per cent to 52,331.58 crore, compared year-on-year with 55,853.35 crore. The expenses were driven down by the reduction in other expenses, as per the financial statements.

Segment Revenues: Tata Steel's India business revenues fell 5.25 per cent in the second quarter to 32,399.48 crore, compared year-on-year with 34,197.76 crore.

The company received some support from the 1.01 per cent rise in the Tata Steel Europe revenues for the July to September quarter. The revenue increased to 19,038.42 crore, compared to 18,846 crore, a year ago.

Europe operations are the second-largest revenue generator for the Indian steelmaker, coming after its domestic steel business segment in the home country.

Corporate Actions: Tata Steel also appointed Pramod Agrawal as an independent director for the term of five years, effective from November 6.

“The board of the company considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Pramod Agrawal (DIN: 00279727) as an additional director (Non-Executive, Independent) effective November 6, 2024 and as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years effective November 6, 2024 through November 5, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," said Tata Steel in an exchange filing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
