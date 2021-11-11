Tata Steel today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11,918 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22). This is an increase of 661% from ₹1,565 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The steel major's revenue from operations rose 55% to ₹60,282 crore for the period under review as compared to ₹38,939 crore in the year-ago period.

On Thursday, ahead of the results, Tata Steel shares closed flat to settle at ₹1,299 apiece on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the scrip has gained by 102.15% (year-to-date) and surged 174.75% in the last one year.

“Tata Steel has delivered strong results across key geographies in this seasonally weaker quarter. Our steel deliveries in India expanded by 11% despite a contraction in market demand which is a testament to the strength of our franchise. We continue to drive value accretive growth in our chosen segments and our performance in key segments such as auto was very robust despite the sector being impacted by the semiconductor shortage," said T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel.

The company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 12% over previous June quarter to ₹17,810 crore.

Tata Steel is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

