Tata Steel sees multi-fold growth in Q2 net profit at 11,918 crore

“Tata Steel has delivered strong results across key geographies in this seasonally weaker quarter. Our steel deliveries in India expanded by 11% despite a contraction in market demand which is a testament to the strength of our franchise. We continue to drive value accretive growth in our chosen segments and our performance in key segments such as auto was very robust despite the sector being impacted by the semiconductor shortage," said T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel.