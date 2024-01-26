Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results: profit at 513.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY

Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results: profit at 513.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY

Livemint

Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY & profit at 513.37Cr

Tata Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tata Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit came at 513.37cr.

It is noteworthy that Tata Steel had declared a loss of 2223.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.32% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 168.51% q-o-q & increased by 90.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 131.46% Y-o-Y.

Tata Steel has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.19% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of 167367.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 141.25 & 101.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Steel Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55311.8855681.93-0.66%57083.56-3.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6527.075916.53+10.32%5342.4+22.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization2422.042479.85-2.33%2368.38+2.27%
Total Operating Expense51807.1560797.75-14.79%55245.41-6.22%
Operating Income3504.73-5115.82+168.51%1838.15+90.67%
Net Income Before Taxes1927.91-6739.19+128.61%402.97+378.43%
Net Income513.37-6196.24+108.29%-2223.84+123.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.6-1.4+142.85%-1.9+131.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹513.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹55311.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

