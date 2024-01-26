Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results: profit at 513.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY

Tata Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit came at ₹513.37cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Tata Steel had declared a loss of ₹2223.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.32% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 168.51% q-o-q & increased by 90.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 131.46% Y-o-Y.

Tata Steel has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.19% YTD return.

Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of ₹167367.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹141.25 & ₹101.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Tata Steel Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55311.88 55681.93 -0.66% 57083.56 -3.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6527.07 5916.53 +10.32% 5342.4 +22.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 2422.04 2479.85 -2.33% 2368.38 +2.27% Total Operating Expense 51807.15 60797.75 -14.79% 55245.41 -6.22% Operating Income 3504.73 -5115.82 +168.51% 1838.15 +90.67% Net Income Before Taxes 1927.91 -6739.19 +128.61% 402.97 +378.43% Net Income 513.37 -6196.24 +108.29% -2223.84 +123.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.6 -1.4 +142.85% -1.9 +131.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹513.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹55311.88Cr

