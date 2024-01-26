Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results: profit at 513.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.1% YoY

Tata Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.1% & the profit came at ₹513.37cr.
It is noteworthy that Tata Steel had declared a loss of ₹2223.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.32% q-o-q & increased by 22.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 168.51% q-o-q & increased by 90.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 131.46% Y-o-Y.
Tata Steel has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.19% YTD return.
Currently, Tata Steel has a market cap of ₹167367.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹141.25 & ₹101.55 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Tata Steel Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55311.88
|55681.93
|-0.66%
|57083.56
|-3.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6527.07
|5916.53
|+10.32%
|5342.4
|+22.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2422.04
|2479.85
|-2.33%
|2368.38
|+2.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|51807.15
|60797.75
|-14.79%
|55245.41
|-6.22%
|Operating Income
|3504.73
|-5115.82
|+168.51%
|1838.15
|+90.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1927.91
|-6739.19
|+128.61%
|402.97
|+378.43%
|Net Income
|513.37
|-6196.24
|+108.29%
|-2223.84
|+123.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.6
|-1.4
|+142.85%
|-1.9
|+131.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹513.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹55311.88Cr
