Tata Steel Q3 net loss at ₹2,224 cr, down 76% as recession fears weigh on steel prices
- Tata Steel Q3 results: On Monday, ahead of the results, Tata Steel shares closed 2.62% lower to settle at ₹117.20 apiece on NSE
Steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported a surprise consolidated net loss of ₹2,224 crore for the third quarter ending 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23). This is a decline of 76% from ₹9,572 crore profit posted in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×