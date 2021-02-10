Tata Steel Q3 net profit at 4,010 cr

On 29 January, the company said its talks with Swedish firm SSAB steel for a potential sale of part of its European operations had collapsed. It that following the termination of the talks with SSAB on Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN), the company will be focusing on performance and cash flows in the immediate term. “Tata Steel is committed to arriving at a strategic and sustainable resolution for its European portfolio. The process to separate Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK is underway," a press release from the company said.