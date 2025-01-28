Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.37% YOY, profit at ₹326.64 crore and revenue at ₹53648.3 crore

Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025:On 27 Jan, 2025, Tata Steel declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant decline in both topline and profit, with revenue dropping by 3.01% year-on-year to ₹53648.3 crore and profit falling 36.37% year-on-year to ₹326.64 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.48%, while profit experienced a more substantial decrease of 60.81%.

Despite the challenging financial landscape, Tata Steel noted a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and 6.96% year-on-year. This cost control may provide some respite amidst the declining revenue and profits.

The operating income for the quarter also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 11.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.48% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹0.33, representing a 45% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Tata Steel's stock performance has been underwhelming, with the company delivering a -4.02% return in the last week, -22.41% return over the past six months, and -8.46% year-to-date. Currently, Tata Steel boasts a market capitalization of ₹157754.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹122.62.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment among analysts appears mixed. Out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Hold.

Tata Steel Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53648.3 53904.71 -0.48% 55311.88 -3.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6072.47 6326.57 -4.02% 6527.07 -6.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 2569.19 2596.74 -1.06% 2422.04 +6.08% Total Operating Expense 50511.02 50343.24 +0.33% 51807.15 -2.5% Operating Income 3137.28 3561.47 -11.91% 3504.73 -10.48% Net Income Before Taxes 1672.03 2164.33 -22.75% 1927.91 -13.27% Net Income 326.64 833.45 -60.81% 513.37 -36.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.33 0.66 -50% 0.6 -45%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.