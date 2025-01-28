Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.37% YOY, profit at ₹326.64 crore and revenue at ₹53648.3 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025:On 27 Jan, 2025, Tata Steel declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant decline in both topline and profit, with revenue dropping by 3.01% year-on-year to 53648.3 crore and profit falling 36.37% year-on-year to 326.64 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.48%, while profit experienced a more substantial decrease of 60.81%.

Despite the challenging financial landscape, Tata Steel noted a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and 6.96% year-on-year. This cost control may provide some respite amidst the declining revenue and profits.

Tata Steel Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 11.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.48% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at 0.33, representing a 45% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Tata Steel's stock performance has been underwhelming, with the company delivering a -4.02% return in the last week, -22.41% return over the past six months, and -8.46% year-to-date. Currently, Tata Steel boasts a market capitalization of 157754.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 122.62.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment among analysts appears mixed. Out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Hold.

Tata Steel Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53648.353904.71-0.48%55311.88-3.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6072.476326.57-4.02%6527.07-6.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization2569.192596.74-1.06%2422.04+6.08%
Total Operating Expense50511.0250343.24+0.33%51807.15-2.5%
Operating Income3137.283561.47-11.91%3504.73-10.48%
Net Income Before Taxes1672.032164.33-22.75%1927.91-13.27%
Net Income326.64833.45-60.81%513.37-36.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.330.66-50%0.6-45%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹326.64Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹53648.3Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
