Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.37% YOY, profit at ₹326.64 crore and revenue at ₹53648.3 crore

Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025:On 27 Jan, 2025, Tata Steel declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a significant decline in both topline and profit, with revenue dropping by 3.01% year-on-year to ₹53648.3 crore and profit falling 36.37% year-on-year to ₹326.64 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.48%, while profit experienced a more substantial decrease of 60.81%.
Despite the challenging financial landscape, Tata Steel noted a reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and 6.96% year-on-year. This cost control may provide some respite amidst the declining revenue and profits.
The operating income for the quarter also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 11.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.48% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹0.33, representing a 45% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Tata Steel's stock performance has been underwhelming, with the company delivering a -4.02% return in the last week, -22.41% return over the past six months, and -8.46% year-to-date. Currently, Tata Steel boasts a market capitalization of ₹157754.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹122.62.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, market sentiment among analysts appears mixed. Out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to Hold.
Tata Steel Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53648.3
|53904.71
|-0.48%
|55311.88
|-3.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6072.47
|6326.57
|-4.02%
|6527.07
|-6.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2569.19
|2596.74
|-1.06%
|2422.04
|+6.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|50511.02
|50343.24
|+0.33%
|51807.15
|-2.5%
|Operating Income
|3137.28
|3561.47
|-11.91%
|3504.73
|-10.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1672.03
|2164.33
|-22.75%
|1927.91
|-13.27%
|Net Income
|326.64
|833.45
|-60.81%
|513.37
|-36.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.33
|0.66
|-50%
|0.6
|-45%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹326.64Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹53648.3Cr