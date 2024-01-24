Tata Steel, on January 24, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹522 crore in third quarter for FY24. This marked a noteworthy turnaround from the net loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributable to strong domestic demand counterbalancing the challenges in the European market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company registered a net loss of ₹6,511.16 crore in the second quarter, primarily attributed to impairment charges.

While steel companies experienced gains from a surge in steel prices driven by robust demand stemming from substantial infrastructure investments, the increased costs of coking coal acted as a counterbalance, impacting overall profitability.

The year-on-year (YoY) comparison reveals a 3 percent decrease in revenue from operations, amounting to ₹55,312 crore. This marks a slight dip from the ₹57,084 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Tata Steel has announced that the board has fixed February 6 as the record date for the allocation of shares to Tata Metaliks shareholders. In accordance with the previously approved merger plan, shareholders of Tata Metaliks will receive 79 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held in Tata Metaliks.

Here are 5 key highlights from Tata Steel Q3 FY24 results - Net Profit The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹522 crore in third quarter for FY24, against a net loss of ₹6,511.16 crore in the second quarter for FY24.

Tata Steel was expected to post a consolidated net profit of ₹702.70 crore, according to market estimates. This projection foresaw a 1.3 percent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis, attributed to heightened sales realization in Indian operations and an uptick in sales volume within the country.

Revenue from Operations The Tata Group company's consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December quarter witnessed a 3% decline, amounting to ₹55,311.9 crore, as opposed to ₹57,083.56 crore reported in the corresponding period the previous year. Sequentially, there was a 0.7% decrease in consolidated revenue from operations compared to the preceding quarter, with figures dropping from ₹55,681.93 crore.

According to market estimates, the company was expected to post a revenue of ₹56,400.50 crore.

Operating performance In the present quarter, the EBITDA margin registered at 11.3%, a notable increase from the 7.1% recorded in the same period of the preceding fiscal year. EBITDA, representing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, reflects the company's robust financial performance.

The company allocated ₹4,715 crore for capital expenditure in the quarter and ₹13,357 crore for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Additionally, the phased commissioning of the 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar has commenced, signaling positive progress in the company's growth initiatives.

Best ever Q3 sales Tata Steel further reported domestic deliveries of 4.88 MT, which is said to be the best ever Q3 sales, led by strong demand for Indian steel.

Shipments for the Industrial Products & Projects category rose approximately 5% quarter-over-quarter and 6 percent year-over-year. Within the sub-categories, engineering achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales. The Automotive & Special Products segment of the company experienced a growth of approximately 8 percent quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 22 percent year-over-year.

Tata Steel Global performance In the quarter, revenue generated from European operations experienced a decline of 12.5 percent, amounting to ₹18,141.97 crore.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported a liquid steel production of 1.17 MT for the quarter, with deliveries reaching 1.29 MT, reflecting a 5 percent increase quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, both production and deliveries were lower due to the relining of one of the blast furnaces.

Conversely, Tata Steel's liquid steel production in the UK for the quarter amounted to 0.73 million metric tons, experiencing a slight decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis attributed to operational challenges. Deliveries totaled 0.63 million metric tons, registering decreases both sequentially and year-on-year due to subdued demand dynamics.

In Europe, analysts foresee an expansion in the loss per tonne for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This is expected to be driven by lower sales volume and realization, albeit partially mitigated by decreased costs associated with coking coal consumption.

