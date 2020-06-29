Tata Steel Q4 net loss widens to 1,236 crore on asset impairment

In its notes to accounts, Tata Steel said that in view of the covid-19 pandemic and the related lockdown, operations at the group's steel making facilities in India have been scaled down from the end week of March 2020. “The group's overseas operations in Europe, South East Asia and Canada have also been scaled down over various periods and are being operated as per the local guidelines, wherever permitted. The lockdown has adversely impacted the group's sales volume, mix and realisations in the various geographies it operates. During the current quarter, such impact was limited only to the later part of March 2020. However, with the continuance of such lockdown during the first quarter of the financial year 2021, the group's operation remained adversely impacted."