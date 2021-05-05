Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Tata Steel Q4 net profit at 6,593 cr, board approves dividend of 25/share

Tata Steel Q4 net profit at 6,593 cr, board approves dividend of 25/share

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Tata Steel had posted a net loss of 436.8 crore in the year-ago period
  • The company's March-quarter consolidated total revenue from operations stood at 49,977 crore as against 36,009 crore a year ago

Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a net profit of 6,593.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of 436.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board also announced a final dividend of 25 per share for the financial year ended March 2021.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 25/- per fully paid-up Ordinary Share of 10/- each and 6.25p per partly paid-up Ordinary Share of 10/- each (paid-up 2.504 per share) for the financial year 2020-21. The dividend has been calculated in proportion to the amount paid-up on each," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's March-quarter consolidated total revenue from operations stood at 49,977 crore as against 36,009 crore a year ago.

The company’s net sales in the quarter surged 49% to 21,202.6 crore, year-on-year period, over strong demand and price hikes.

Total expenses rose to 40,052 crore from 35,432.42 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20.

“Despite a slow start in the first quarter, we managed to deliver strong performance in India with broad-based, market-leading volume growth supported by our agile business model," said managing director and chief executive officer TV Narendran.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer sai, “The fourth quarter performance has been stand out in terms of both earnings and cash flows, and helped the company to report one of the highest underlying performance for the full year in spite of the pandemic-related disruptions during the first half of the financial year."

Shares of Tata rose 0.6% in BSE before the results were announced, extending this year’s rally to 66%.

