NEW DELHI : Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated net profit plunged 84% from a year earlier in the March quarter weighed down by tepid global steel prices and the weak performance of its European unit.

Profit in the three months ended 31 March declined to ₹1,566.24 crore from ₹9,835.12 crore a year earlier. The performance, however, marked a rebound from a net loss of ₹2,502 crore in the December quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 9.1% from a year earlier to ₹62,962 crore though it grew 10.3% sequentially. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at ₹7,225 crore more than halved from ₹15,174 crore a year earlier though it improved from ₹4,154 crore in the December quarter.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Steel prices during the year ago quarter had risen sharply after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Steel prices, however, continued declining, thereafter and hence a lower profitability on a year-on-year basis was anticipated. The domestic operations posted Ebitda of ₹8,091 crore, falling 35.47% from the year-ago quarter.

However, it was the sharper decline in operating performance of the European operations that impacted the consolidated operating performance. Tata Steel Europe reported Ebitda loss of ₹1,641 crore compared to positive Ebitda of ₹4,349 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, Tata Steel Europe saw Ebitda loss widen from ₹1,551 crore in the December quarter. Nevertheless, it was the sharp improvement in the Indian operations profitability that lifted the overall performance on a sequential basis.

Domestic steel prices saw good rebound sequentially led by strong domestic demand. Sentiments also improved with the reopening of China post easing of covid-related curbs. Easing raw material prices such as coal, further helped drive the domestic operations.

Tata Steel India’s Ebitda, including that of Tata Steel long products, climbed almost 89% from ₹4,412 crore in the previous quarter. Domestic sales volumes at 5.15 million tonnes (mt) during the quarter also improved almost 9% from 4.74 mt in the December quarter, and rose slightly from 5.12 mt in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel’s standalone revenue improved to ₹34,275 crore from ₹30,465 crore in the previous quarter even though it was lower than ₹36,681 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the sequential improvement in revenues to improved volumes and higher net realizations. Raw material cost decreased due to lower coking coal consumption cost, operating efficiencies and lower purchases at profit centres, according to the company.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said during the quarter “India business witnessed a margin improvement from 15% to 22% driven by improved realizations sequentially. In Europe, margins were broadly similar on sequential basis as the improvement in costs was offset by a drop in revenues, in part due to delay in ramp up of cold mill at Ijmuiden".

During the financial year ended 31 March, consolidated revenues stood at ₹2.43 trillion and were broadly similar to the year earlier despite volatility in the environment. Consolidated Ebitda almost halved to ₹32,698 crore during the year, from ₹63,830 crore in FY22. Consolidated profit after tax fell 80% to ₹8,075 crore.

T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, said, “FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tonnes, with a 65% share of our overall volumes. Deliveries were in line with production with domestic deliveries growing 11% YoY and driving product mix improvement. The quarter also saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9% QoQ to 5.15 million tonnes". On expansions, Narendran said, “We have multiple projects ongoing at various locations in India as we work towards 40 MTPA by 2030. The phased commissioning of our expansion at Kalinganagar continues with FHCR coils now being produced at the CRM complex."

