Tata Steel Q4 profit dips 84% as Europe drags, prices cool3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated net profit plunged 84% from a year earlier in the March quarter weighed down by tepid global steel prices and the weak performance of its European unit
NEW DELHI : Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated net profit plunged 84% from a year earlier in the March quarter weighed down by tepid global steel prices and the weak performance of its European unit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×